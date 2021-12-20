List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

WBJEE 2022 application process begins tomorrow: Check eligibility, fee structure

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: The WBJEE 2022 application process will commence tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates can register online for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) until January 7. The exam will be conducted on April 23 in offline mode in two shifts. The Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm while the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card will be released on April 15 and corrections can be made in the application process from January 8 to 10. While registering, candidates have to update their name, fathers and mother's name, gender and date of birth. It is necessary have a mobile number and a unique email id as all important communication will be sent to the email id and mobile number.

All information entered must match exactly with the school and college admit cards, marks sheets and certificates.

The father's name, mother's name, gender, domicile and date of birth are entered and submitted cannot be modified, changed or edited under any circumstance.

The application fee for the WBJEE 2022 exam is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates. Those availing the concession have to upload respective certificates in the given formats at the time of counselling. The exam fee can be paid using net banking, debit cards and credit cards. The fee are not refundable.

The minimum age to apply is 17 years. There is no upper limit for the B Tech courses. However for Marine Engineering the upper limit is 25 years as of December 31 2021. Candidates should have passed or must be appearing in the Class 12 exam or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of the Chemistry/Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects.

General category students should have secured an aggregate of 45 per cent and for the reserved category it is 40 per cent in the above mentioned three subjects taken together. To apply for the WBJEE 2022 visit wbjeeb.nic.in.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 14:48 [IST]