Visit Goa with this 4-day IRCTC package: Check fares, other details

New Delhi, Oct 14: Thinking of a trip to the beach? Head to the glorious Goa. IRCTC is offering an exciting tour package to Goa which is known for its vast stretches of beautiful sandy beaches, clear blue waters, verdant green mountain ranges and its idyllic lifestyle which embraces any newcomer into its fold.

The IRCTC Go Goa package is a five days and four nights package that will take you to Kalungute beach, Ajuna beach, Waga beach, Sinpurim beach, Colva Beach, Miramar Beach, Donapaula Beach and Goa Museum Dinner.

The package includes comfort air travel from Kolkata and is set to commence on December 14, 2019.

Package Details

Travelling Mode: Flight

Destination Covered: Goa

Frequency: 14th Dec 2019

Class: Comfort

Package Cost Per Person

Single occupancy for this tour will cost Rs 34,730; double occupancy will cost you Rs 27,080; triple occupancy will cost Rs 26,100. Children between 2-11 years with bed will cost Rs 24,130, and between 2-11 years without bed will have to shell out Rs 22,250.

For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com