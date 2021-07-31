Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results 2021 declared: Official website down
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 31: The Uttarakhand Class 10 and Class 12 results have been declated today. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website of UBSE board.
This year, the overall pass percentage of 99.56 percent has been recorded. As usual girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.71.While 99.04 percent of boys have cleared the exams.
Steps to check result
- Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in
- Now, click on the 'Class 10, 12 results 2021' link
- Fill in the required details like registration number and roll number
- Your Class 10 or Class 12 marks will appear
- Save a copy and take a printout for future reference or use
Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 12:17 [IST]