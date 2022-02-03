YouTube
    UPSC vacancies: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: There are 485 vacant posts in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which conducts the civil services examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

    Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

    The number of vacant posts of Group A' , B' and C' in the UPSC are 45, 240 and 200 respectively, he said.

    Government issues instructions to all the ministries or departments from time to time for timely and advance action to fill up the unfilled posts, the minister said.

    The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 14:20 [IST]
    X