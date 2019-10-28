  • search
    UPSC Recruitment notification 2019: Full vacancy list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: The UPSC Recruitment notification 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    In all a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Company Prosecutor, Scientific Officer, Specialist Post and Director have been announced. More details are available on upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC Recruitment notification 2019: Full vacancy list

    UPSC Recruitment notification 2019: Full vacancy list:

    • Company Prosecutor: 11
    • Prosecutor: 1
    • Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2
    • Staff Training/ Productivity: 1
    • Specialist Grade III (Dermatology): 7
    • Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynecology): 9
    • Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology): 2
    • Specialist Grade III (Orthopedics): 9
    • Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics): 18
    • Specialist Grade III (Psychiatric): 7

    Eligibility and pay scale:

    Candidates need to possess a Bachelors/Masters degree. Candidates will be paid in the pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

    The upper age limit is 45. Candidates would be allowed to apply only till November 14 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
