UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 Timetable

New Delhi, July 17: The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 is set to begin on September 20 2019. More details are available on the official website.

The results of the prelims were declared last week. Now the main exam schedule has been released.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 Timetable:

Paper I: (Essay): September 20 (9 am - 12 pm)

Paper II: General Studies-I: September 21 (9 am - 12 pm)

Paper III: General Studies-II: September 21 (2pm - 5 pm)

Paper IV: General Studies-III: September 22 (9 am - 12 pm)

Paper V: General Studies-IV: September 22 (2pm - 5 pm)

Paper-A: Indian Language: 9 am to 12 pm on September 28.

(Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri / Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri / Konkani / Maithili / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Oriya / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi (Devanagari / Arabic Script) / Tamil / Telugu / Urdu)