    UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019 released; Exam pattern here

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 353 posts will be filed up though this exam and the candidates who are selected will get salaries up to Rs 39,100.

    The prelims exam will have two exams of 200 marks each and will be of two hours duration. Both papers would be objective type and multiple choice and there would be 150 and 100 questions respectively.

    The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and paper-II will be held between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. It is mandatory to appear for both the papers. The exam which will be multiple choice will be held offline and those who clear the prelims will then appear for the mains followed by an interview round. The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    How to download UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019:

    • Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

