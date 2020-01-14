UPPSC 2020 dates announced

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 14: The UPPSC 2020 dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The preliminary exam of the Uttar Pradesh PCS would be held on June 21, 2020. The exam would be notified and supervised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

    Last year 200 vacancies were notified for recruitment, which was 64 per cent lesser than the number of vacancies notified in 2018.

    The preliminary exams would be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh public service commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
