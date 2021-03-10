UPBTE Admit Card 2021 released @urise.up.gov.in, how to check

New Delhi, Mar 10: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow has released UPBTE Admit Card on URISE Portal for Polytechnic/ D. Pharm/ Various.

As per UPBTE Admit Card 2021, the exams scheduled to be conducted on March 2021.

The admit card would be available on the official UPBTE website. Admit Cards indicating roll number & centre of examination will be displayed on the official website.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should follow the instructions given in the admit card.

How to download UPBTE Admit Card 2021

Go to the Official Website @ www.urise.up.gov.in

Click on URISE Students login tab.

Login through the application number & other details.

After entering the details, your admit card will be displayed.

Finally download & take a print of it.