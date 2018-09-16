  • search

UIDAI official accused of sexual assault

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 16: A woman has accused a senior official of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of sexually assaulting her in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said Saturday.

    Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Sarojini Nagar Police station, they said.

    UIDAI official accused of sexual assault
    Representational Image

    In her statement to police, she alleged the accused called her at his residence in Sarojini Nagar on September 10 and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

    Also Read | Indian techie assaulted sleeping woman on flight as wife sat next to him

    When she resisted, he threatened her, he said.

    The victim alleged the accused was alone in the house at the time of incident, he added.

    After recording the victim's statement, the police began investigation into the allegations, he added.

    The case has been transferred to the crime branch.The victim was employed at an Aadhaar office situated near Pragati Maidan metro station, the police said.

    Also Read | Pune: Maulana Rahim held for sexual abuse sent to police custody

    They are probing all angles, including the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the accused, since they also learnt the victim was removed from work the same day the alleged incident took place, the official said.

    Further investigation is underway, he said.

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    unique identification authority of india uidai arrested sexual assault woman sexual harassment

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue