UGC NET 2021-22 Results Declared: Steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exams. The results are now available at the official website UGC.

UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam was held in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase was from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase was from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode.

UGC NET 2021 Results Cutoff Marks

UGC NET 2021 Exams Paper 1: 40 marks for general category candidates out of 100. 35 for WS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.

UGC NET 2021 Exams Paper 2: 70-75 marks out of 200 for general category candidates. OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify.

Steps to check NTA UGC NET 2022 Result

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Click on "NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Result" Step-4: You will see the link to Download Scorecard.

Down, Save & take a print out of the result for future reference NTA UGC NET 2022 Cutoff Marks &

Score Card NTA will also release the official cut-off subjectwise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Normalization method will be used to calculate cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts.