    UGC NET 2019 response sheet released, check exam date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 29: The UGC NET 2019 response sheet, result date has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted for the recruitment of assistant professor posts and awarding junior research fellowship from June 20 to June 26. A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared for the exam that was conducted in 615 centres across 237 cities. To qualify the students would need to get 40 per cent marks and for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. The change in the policy of the result says that only 6 per cent of the candidates will be declared qualified. The result will be declared on July 15 2019. The answer sheet and question paper is available on ntanet.nic.in.

    How to download UGC NET 2019 response sheet:

    ntanet.nic.in

    Click on UGC NET response sheet link

    Enter required details

    Log in

    View answer sheet

    Download question paper

    Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
