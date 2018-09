New Delhi, Sep 2: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a priest of a temple in Lohiya Nagar here, police said on Saturday.

Upender and Dhiraj were arrested for murdering Harivansh Shukla, 40, due to some personal enmity, they said.

Shukla's body was found in a canal on Saturday, they said, adding that the priest was missing since August 28.

