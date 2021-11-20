AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

Total Solar eclipse 2021 on December 4: India Time and Visibility

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4, during which the moon gets in the way of the sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth. This will be a Total Solar Eclipse and falls on Amavasya i.e. Krishna Paksha Tithi of Margasish month.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun is covered by the moon completely.

The magnificent astronomical event will be visible in the South in Australia, South in America, South Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica.

Total Solar eclipse 2021 on December 4: India Time and Visibility

Unfortunately, the total solar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, you can see the eclipse via a live webcam - from 10:59 am to 3:07 pm IST, according to timeanddate.com.

Sun is a very bright object, and looking at it directly can cause severe damage to the eye and vision. There are special goggles made for looking at the Sun. These goggles filter the sunlight for safe viewing.

Tips for viewing the eclipse:

Do not use sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet or lampblack over a glass. They are not safe. Nor is viewing the Sun's image on the surface of the water.

Welders glass #13 or # 14 can be used to see the Sun directly with naked eyes.

Make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun. At some distance, keep a screen of white paper. Image of the Sun can be seen on this sheet. By adjusting the gap between the sheet and the screen, the image can be made larger.

Look at the shadow of a bush or a tree. With the gaps between the leaves acting like a pinhole, numerous images of the eclipsed Sun can be seen on the ground.

You can use a strainer for making pinhole images.

Cover the 'compact' makeup kit mirror with black paper, with a small hole at the centre.

Reflect the image of the Sun on a distant wall in shadow. You can get a projected image of the eclipsed Sun.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 1:15 [IST]