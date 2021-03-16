YouTube
    TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The TISSNET Result 2021 will be declared today. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

    The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) had conducted admission to the MA programme. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2021 national entrance test will have to visit TISS website and login to check their results. The results once declared will be available on tiss.edu.

    How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

    • Go to tiss.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 12:48 [IST]
