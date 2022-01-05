WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

Term 2 Board Exam 2022: CBSE issues Public Advisory, warns against fake info on exams

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Amid concern over fake information circulating online related to 2 Board Exam 2022 dates, the CBSE has issued a Public Advisory asking everyone to to be cautious.

"It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams," the CBSE said in an advisory.

"It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular," it said.

"Public is therefore advised to only check official website https://www.cbse.gov.in for latest and authentic informations," it added.

The exams for the first term were conducted during November-December last year. CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for classes 10, 12 are scheduled to be held in March/April, 2022.