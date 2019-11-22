Tejas Express: How to get compensation for train delay

New Delhi, Nov 22: Late running of trains is an issue that has almost become synonymous with the Indian Railways. The ministry would now pay the passengers if their premium train Tejas Express delays more than three hours.

This is for the first time, monetary compensation for late-running has been initiated by the Indian railways. It is in a way fining itself if there is more than an hour of delay in reaching the destination.

The IRCTC has already approved claims of 158 passengers within a period of 3 days out of which compensation has already been paid to 74 passengers.

Indian Railways' late running compensation slabs:

Compensation for delay of more than an hour compensation would be Rs 100.

Compensation for delay exceeding 2 hours compensation would be Rs 250.

A passenger travelling in Tejas Express can claim compensation through two ways

By making a call to the Call centre (1800-266-5844)

By sending an e-mail to irctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in

The passengers need to call the insurance provider to initiate the claim process.

Provide prescribed details like PNR, Certificate of Insurance (COI) number that was shared by Liberty General Insurance Ltd. on the issuance of Certificate of Insurance (COI).

With the subject line mentioning PNR and Certificate of Insurance number, the passenger needs to provide a cancelled cheque in the mail id of the insurance provider.

Once the process is done claim intimation, a claim number will be generated.

Passenger will get SMS with the claim number. Later, the insurance representative will incorporate NEFT details along with the claim amount approved.

The details will be uploaded in the banking system for claim payments to be paid in T+1 day.