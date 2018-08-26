  • search

Technical glitch affects train movement on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were on Sunday (August 26) suspended for around 30 minutes due to a technical glitch near the Chhatarpur station. This caused great inconvenience as the footfall was high today due to Raksha Bandhan.

    A file photo of a Delhi Metro train
    A file photo of a Delhi Metro train

    The services were affected between Chhatarpur in south Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

    The fault was reportedly in the overhead transmission line. Though the service was suspended for 30 mins, the movement of trains remained affected for close to 4 hours, said reports.

    "Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.," a DMRC statement said, as per a News 18 report.

    [Delhi Metro: Technical glitch affects services on Pink Line]

    In June, services on the Red Line and Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were affected due to a dust storm.

    [Delhi dust storm impacts service on Blue, Red line]

    In March, the movement of trains in Delhi Metro's Pink line were briefly affected due to a technical glitch. A train was stranded for quite some time at South Campus metro station due to the glitch.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
