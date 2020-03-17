  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SVC Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 30 posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) has invited applications for the Customer Service Representative posts in Clerical Grade for Operations and Marketing, for our branches in Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply for Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

    SVC Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 30 posts

    Important dates to remember

    Closing Date: 30 March 2020

    Date of Exam: 26 April 2020

    Vacancy Details

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      Customer Service Representative: 30 Posts

      Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

      Graduate or Post-Graduate in Commerce, Business Administration, Banking & Insurance, Management Studies, Accounting & Finance, Marketing Management from a recognized University with minimum 45% marks and adequate knowledge of computer operation Candidates who have completed MBA (2 years full time or 3 years part-time/distance learning from a recognized University or Institute having AICTE accreditation), will be eligible to apply irrespective of their graduation qualification in any discipline.

      Age Limit: 30 (Thirty) years as on 31 March 2020.

      How to Apply

      Interested candidates can apply for Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      recruitment

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X