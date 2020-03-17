SVC Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 30 posts

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) has invited applications for the Customer Service Representative posts in Clerical Grade for Operations and Marketing, for our branches in Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply for Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

Important dates to remember

Closing Date: 30 March 2020

Date of Exam: 26 April 2020

Vacancy Details

Customer Service Representative: 30 Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Graduate or Post-Graduate in Commerce, Business Administration, Banking & Insurance, Management Studies, Accounting & Finance, Marketing Management from a recognized University with minimum 45% marks and adequate knowledge of computer operation Candidates who have completed MBA (2 years full time or 3 years part-time/distance learning from a recognized University or Institute having AICTE accreditation), will be eligible to apply irrespective of their graduation qualification in any discipline.

Age Limit: 30 (Thirty) years as on 31 March 2020.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank (SVC Bank) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.