    Step father thrashes 5-year-old to death in Delhi

    New Delhi, Jan 16: A five-year-old child suffered multiple injures and later died after his step father thrashed him. The incident took place in Delhi' Kapashera.

    Representational Image
    The accused step father, Narendra, is in police custody and is said to have confessed to beating the child.

    The the injured child was taken to the hospital, the doctors were told that he fell in the bathroom. The 5-year-old's mother also went along with step father's lie that child fell in the bathroom. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) criminal conspiracy against the couple.

    "We have registered a murder case. According to the medical report, the child suffered multiple injuries including, one on head which was the cause of the death," DCP South West, Delhi, told ANI.

    "On 12 January, the child died due to injuries. The step-father has confessed to beating the child. The mother presented wrong facts during the investigation. We've concluded that death is a result of a conspiracy of which the mother was also a part," he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
