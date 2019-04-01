  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019 date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019 date and time

    The recruitment exam it may be recalled was conduced from February 5 to February 8 2019. A total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the SSC release.

    The results will be declared on April 15 2019. The results are expected to be declared at around 2 pm on April 15. The results once declared will be available on SSC.gov.in.

    How to check SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result:

    • Go to ssc.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Check the cut-off
    • On home page log in with required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue