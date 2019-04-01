SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019 date and time

New Delhi, Apr 01: The SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The recruitment exam it may be recalled was conduced from February 5 to February 8 2019. A total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the SSC release.

The results will be declared on April 15 2019. The results are expected to be declared at around 2 pm on April 15. The results once declared will be available on SSC.gov.in.

How to check SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result:

Go to ssc.gov.in

Click on the results link

Check the cut-off

On home page log in with required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout