SSC SI/ASI application process 2019 to end soon: Check exam dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The SSC SI/ASI application process 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The posts are vacant in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The application process would end on October 16 2019 and the exams would be conducted between December 11 and 13 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Important dates:

Submission of application: September 17 to October 16, 2019

Last date to pay fee: October 18, 2019

Examination (paper 1): December 11 , 2019 to December 13, 2019

SSC SI/ASI 2019: How to apply:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the apply tab

Click on CAPF

Login as new user

Enter required details

Submit

Download

Take a printout