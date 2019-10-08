  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 08: The SSC SI/ASI application process 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    SSC SI/ASI application process 2019 to end soon: Check exam dates

    The posts are vacant in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The application process would end on October 16 2019 and the exams would be conducted between December 11 and 13 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Important dates:

    Submission of application: September 17 to October 16, 2019

    Last date to pay fee: October 18, 2019

    Examination (paper 1): December 11 , 2019 to December 13, 2019

    SSC SI/ASI 2019: How to apply:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the apply tab
    • Click on CAPF
    • Login as new user
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
