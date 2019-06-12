Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC Selection Post phase 6 final answer released: Link to download final question paper
New Delhi, June 12: The SSC Selection Post phase 6 final answer key has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The exam was conducted for matriculation, higher secondary and graduate and above levels.
"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 11.06.2019," states a circular by the Staff Selection Commission.
On the website along with the answer keys one can also find the question paper. The final question paper is available on ssc.digialm.com. The final answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.
How to check SSC Selection post phase 6 answer key:
- Go to ssc.digialm.com
- Enter user ID and password
- Click on login
- You will be re-directed to a new tab
- View answer key
- Download answer key
- Take a printout