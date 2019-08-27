SSC Recruitment 2019: Important update on all exams, date of application

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: Here are the important updates regarding the SSC Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

There are several upcoming exams as part of the recruitment process being undertaken by the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Upcoming exams:

Recruitment of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I): Exam date: December 11 2019 to December 13 2019.

Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2018 (Tier-III): Exam date: December 29 2019 (morning shift)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination - 2018 (Paper-II): Date of exam: December 29 2019 (evening shift)

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination - 2019: Last date to apply: October 15 2019.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination - 2019 (Paper-I): Date to be notified next month.

Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2019 (Tier-I): Last date to apply: November 28 2019.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam, 2019 (Tier-I): Last date to apply, January 20 2020.