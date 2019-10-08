SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019 released: Exam date announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the Computer Based Exam for Selection Post Phase 7.

The official website says that facility for download of admit cards will be available one week before the conduct of the Computer Based Examination. The exam is scheduled from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The candidates have been advised to bring a printout of their to admit card to the examination hall. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC Phase 7 Admit Card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout