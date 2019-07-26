Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status link activated: SSC MTS admit card next week
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 26: The SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status link is available. The same is available on the official website.
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the recruitment exam for the MTS Tier 1 from August 2 2019. The exam will go on till September 6 2019. A total of 10,674 vacancies will be filled up through this examination.
The SSC will release the SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card 2019 by next week. The application status link is available on www.sscnr.net.in.
How to check SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status:
- Go to www.sscnr.net.in
- Click on application status link
- Enter required details
- Download
- Take a printout