SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Apply today itself, steps here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 27: The application process for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 is about to close. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply s May 29. The candidates are advised to register soon as there would be immense traffic on the websites as a result of which the same is likely to be slow.

The SSC MTS exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and candidates will be selected through two tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier two exam will be held will be conducted November 17 2019.

Candidates who are selected will be hired on a pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with an additional grade pay of Rs 1,800. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on register now

Log in

Register

Fill form

Upload photograph

Make payment

Take a printout