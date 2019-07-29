SSC MTS exam 2019: Latest update, check here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 29: An update regarding the SSC MTS exam 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The latest update states that candidates appearing for the SSC MTS exam must bring along with them a photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on their admit card.

In case the photo ID card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate with the date of birth proof. The notice states, "in case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination."