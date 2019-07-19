SSC MTS Admit card 2019 for Bihar, UP, check direct link

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: The SSC MTS Admit card 2019 for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Meanwhile the Staff Selection Commission has provided the option to check the application status using the registration number. The Know Your Status link has been activated for candidates who applied for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non Technical) vacancies.

The SSC MTS computer based exam will be conducted from August 2 2019 to September 6 2019. The SSC MTS Tier-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) will be held on November 17 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.