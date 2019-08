SSC MTS 2019 result date latest update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The SSC MTS 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

As per the latest update, the results would be declared either in the last week of September 2019 or first week of October 2019.

Over 38 lakh candidates had applied and 19.8 lakh appears for the Multi Tasking Exam. Candidates will be selected through two tier written exams followed by document verification. The tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019.

The commission had said that despite the tight schedule they have prioritised the conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of the CGLE. The evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and would be completed by November 8, 2019. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.