  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC JHT 2018 result to be declared today: Check estimated time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The SSC JHT 2018 result will be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    SSC JHT 2018 result to be declared today: Check estimated time

    The exam for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak was notified in November 2018. The SSC had initially announced 115 vacancies, but it was reduced later.

    The SSC had released a notice stating that due to cadre review of the post of Hindi pradhyapak available with the Central Hindi Training institute the post had been upgraded to Assistant Director (Language).

    The results are most likely to be declared by today evening. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X