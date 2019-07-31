  • search
    SSC JE, SSC JHT 2019, how to apply: Check vacancy and notification details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The SSC JE, SSC JHT 2019 notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The notification will have details such as application process, eligibility criteria, age limit and application fee. There are a total of 48 vacancies including the PwD quota, which has been advertised by the Staff Selection Commission.The notification for the Junior Engineer, Junior Hindi translator (JHT), Junior translator, Senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak will be released on August 1 2019. The notification once released will be available on SSC.nic.in

    Eligibility criteria:

    For JE, degree or diploma in mechanical engineering from recognised university

    JHT: Master's degree from recognised university in Hindi

    Age limit: For JE upper limit is 32 years, while for JHT it is 30

    SSC JE, SSC JHT 2019: How to apply:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the vacancy link for SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak
    • A PDF will open with salary details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    ssc notification

    Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
