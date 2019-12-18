  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: The SSC GD Constable result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The SSC GD Constable Medical Exam date 2019 will be confirmed soon. The result is available in the PDF format.

    SSC GD Constable result 2019 declared, medical test date soon

    The commission has also published the category wise break up of the marks. The details and venue for the medical test will be communicated soon. The call letters will also be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on crpf.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
