SSC fake job promise: Helpline number here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: The SSC has issued a notification warning against a fake job promises. More details are available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission issued the notification for candidates who applied for the Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018.

The commission said that some candidates are being approached by touts for giving bribes for their selections. Candidates are advised not to believe such fake claims and promises and also not to pay any bribe. In case they get a phone call they are advised to call the helpline numbers. The helpline number is available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice2_gd_31012020.pdf.