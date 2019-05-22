SSC Constable GD Result 2019 to be declared on this date

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 22: The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 was postponed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The commission has not revealed the exact reason for the delay, but has said that the results would now be released on June 21 2019. Earlier the results were expected to be declared on May 31. While May 31 continues to be the tentative date, there is also a chance that it could be delayed. If not declared by May 31, then the results would have to come out by June 21 as it is the final deadline.

Over 52 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination that was held from February 11 to March 11 2019. The answer key it may be recalled was released on April 30 2019. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until May 5. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC Constable GD result 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout