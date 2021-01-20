YouTube
    SSC Constable GD Final Result to be declared today

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The SSC Constable GD Final Result will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, will be declared on Wednesday, says a notice on the Commission's website.

    The open exam was conducted for the recruitment of posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

    Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination were part of the recruitment process. The result once declared will be available on SSC.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 12:48 [IST]
