SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results will be released on Tuesday, February 25 2020. Over 4,700 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of three rounds will be conducted and the final skill test round will be qualifying in nature. The result is expected to be declared in the second half of Tuesday. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout