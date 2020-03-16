  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Admit Card region wise download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams will be held from March 17 to 28 2020 at the various centres across the country. The exam will comprise of a computer based test, descriptive paper, skill and typing test.

    SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Admit Card region wise download

    The exam is divided into four sections- English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions carrying 50 marks each. The total duration of the exam will be of 60 minutes. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC North Eastern Region: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/admin/ Admit/2019/CHSL19/CHSL_19_TIER1_admit/

    SSC Northern Region: https://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/ Admitcard_CHSL_TIER_I_2019/Instructions.aspx

    SSC North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/chsl_2019_2006.php

    SSC Central Region: http://117.247.71.209/chsl2019kyr/KYR/kyr.php

    SSC Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=chsl_2019_2241

    SSC Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CHSL2019-EXAMINATION- TIER-I-CBE-CANDIDATE- DECLARATION-ABOUT-DOB- IMPORTANT-NOTICE.htm

    SSC Karnataka Kerala Region: https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ssc_admit/chsl_login.aspx

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X