SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Admit Card region wise download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams will be held from March 17 to 28 2020 at the various centres across the country. The exam will comprise of a computer based test, descriptive paper, skill and typing test.

The exam is divided into four sections- English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions carrying 50 marks each. The total duration of the exam will be of 60 minutes. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC North Eastern Region: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/admin/ Admit/2019/CHSL19/CHSL_19_TIER1_admit/

SSC Northern Region: https://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/ Admitcard_CHSL_TIER_I_2019/Instructions.aspx

SSC North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/chsl_2019_2006.php

SSC Central Region: http://117.247.71.209/chsl2019kyr/KYR/kyr.php

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=chsl_2019_2241

SSC Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CHSL2019-EXAMINATION- TIER-I-CBE-CANDIDATE- DECLARATION-ABOUT-DOB- IMPORTANT-NOTICE.htm

SSC Karnataka Kerala Region: https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ssc_admit/chsl_login.aspx