SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card released, check details

New Delhi, Aug 20: The SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The skill test will be held from August 26 to September 20 2019. The test will be conducted for the Data Entry Operator post and typing test will be held for the Lower Division Clerk/Junior Sorting Assistant and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Post.

1,427 candidates were shortlisted for the skill test based on the marks in the Tier-I and Tier-II exam.

33,967 candidates were shortlisted for the typing test. The duration of the skill test for DEO post will be 15 minutes and for the typing test it would be ten minutes. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.