    SSC CHSL answer key 2018 released, date for submitting representation released

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 24: The SSC CHSL answer key 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam was held from July 1 to July 11. The commission has said that the candidates who wish to submit representation may do so on the official website between July 23 and July 27 2019. For this an applicant would have to pay Rs 100.

    A total of 26 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam Tier-1 2018.

    A total of 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CHSL answer key 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on answer key tab
    • A PDF will open
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    ssc answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
