SSC CHSL 2020 exam on schedule: Check important COVID-19 guidelines for candidates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The SSC CHSL 2020 exam will be held as per schedule. More details are available on the official website.

Meanwhile the government has released special precautions for candidates appearing for the exam that begins on March 17 2020. The exams will be held until March 28 2020 across the country.

SSC CHSL 2020 exam COVID-19 predations:

No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates will be conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.