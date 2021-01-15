YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 15: The SSC CHSL 2019 Result is likely to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    SSC CHSL 2019 Result expected to be declared today

    The commission had conducted the CHSL Tier 1 Examination on March 17 and 19 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams was again conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 for those candidates who could not appear in the March exams. The SSC CHSL Tier1 exam answer key was released on November 6. The result once released will be available on the official website. The result once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CHSL 2019 Result:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 14:23 [IST]
