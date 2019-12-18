  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    There are in all 5,874 vacancies in the various departments. 3,241 are in the general category while 795 are in the Scheduled Caste category. Under the ST and OBC category, there are 408 and 1,430 vacancies respectively.

    SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list details

    The CHSL exam was conducted in two phases from March 4 to march 26 2018 and July 8 2018. A total of 48,404 candidates had qualified in the examination.

    Revised SSC GD Constable Vacancy list: Download here

    It has also been announced that for the post LDC and JCA, the monthly salary would be between Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PA, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the DEO post, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to a grade pay of Rs 2,400. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue