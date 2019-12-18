SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: The SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

There are in all 5,874 vacancies in the various departments. 3,241 are in the general category while 795 are in the Scheduled Caste category. Under the ST and OBC category, there are 408 and 1,430 vacancies respectively.

The CHSL exam was conducted in two phases from March 4 to march 26 2018 and July 8 2018. A total of 48,404 candidates had qualified in the examination.

It has also been announced that for the post LDC and JCA, the monthly salary would be between Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PA, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the DEO post, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to a grade pay of Rs 2,400. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.