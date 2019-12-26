  • search
    SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018 to be held on December 29 2019

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018 date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on December 29, 2019, and the commission had also released the admit card status for those candidates who had qualified.

    The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be a descriptive paper. The questions that are usually asked are essay and precis writing or letter and application writing questions.

    The exam will be of one hour duration and candidates will have to answer for 100 marks. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks that have been scored in the Tier I, Tier II and Tier III exam. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
