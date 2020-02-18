  • search
    SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 date

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams would commence on March 2 2020. The admit cards are usually released a week before the exams. This means one could expect the admit cards to be released next week.

    Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for Tier-II and Tier-III exams to be held in June 2020. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
