SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams would commence on March 2 2020. The admit cards are usually released a week before the exams. This means one could expect the admit cards to be released next week.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for Tier-II and Tier-III exams to be held in June 2020. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.