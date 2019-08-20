SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 results date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 results are expected to be declared today.

The result once declared will be available on the official website.

8.37 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC exam which was conducted between June 4 and 13 2019. The exam was conducted in 21 shifts across 326 venues in different parts of the country. While the result would be declared, the time is yet to be announced. The result is likely to be declared in the second half of August 20 2019.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill in various group B and C posts in government departments and organisations. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and those in group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL-Tier-1 2018 results:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on result link

A pdf will list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

View result

Download

Take a printout