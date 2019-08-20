  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 results date and time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 results are expected to be declared today.

    The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 results date and time

    8.37 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC exam which was conducted between June 4 and 13 2019. The exam was conducted in 21 shifts across 326 venues in different parts of the country. While the result would be declared, the time is yet to be announced. The result is likely to be declared in the second half of August 20 2019.

    The recruitment is being conducted to fill in various group B and C posts in government departments and organisations. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and those in group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL-Tier-1 2018 results:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on result link
    • A pdf will list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue