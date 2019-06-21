SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 result date update: Check confirmed date here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 21: The SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said that the Tier-II examinations of the SSC CGL will be conducted as per schedule ie from September 11 to 13. The results of the Tier-I 2018 exams will be declared on August 20 2019.

The SSC conducts these exams to recruit to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations under the government of India. The first phase of the test was conducted from June 4 2019 to June 13 2019. The test was conducted across 362 exam centres in 22 shifts.

While 25.97 lakh resigned only 8.34 lakh took the examination. The Tier-II exam will be conducted in the computer based mode from September 11 to 13 2019. The Tier-III exam will be conducted on December 29. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.