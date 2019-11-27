SSC CGL Final Marks 2017 declared, check now

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The SSC CGL Final Marks 2017 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared on November 15 after much delay. It may be recalled that the SSC had declared the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III result on May 9, 2019. The final result would comprise the names of the candidates who would be appointed by the commission to the various departments across the country. This news would come as a relief for lakhs of candidates who have waited for nearly 2 years for the result to be declared.

The commission decided to announce the result date after the Supreme Court ordered the SSC to release the results of the exam. The final marks are available on ssc.nic.in.