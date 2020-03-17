SSC CGL Answer Key objection date and pattern

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The SSC CGL Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held from March 3 to march 9. Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.03.2020 (11.00 AM) to 21.03.2020 (11.00 AM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged," the SSC said in a statement.

"Representations received after 11.00 AM on 21.03.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the notice also says. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.