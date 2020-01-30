SSC CGL 2019 exam date: Check application status

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The SSC CGL 2019 application status has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The list contains the names of candidates who have been either selected or rejected. Those whose applications have been rejected will not be allowed to appear for the SSC CGL 2019.

The recruitment exam will be conducted from March 2 and 11 2020. The tier-I exam will be of 100 marks and for every question there will be one mark. There would be negative marking of 0.50 marks for every wrong answer. The application status is available on sscnwr.org.

How to check SSC CGL 2019 application status:

Go to sscnwr.org

Click on the application status link

Enter required details

Submit

View status

Download

Take a printout